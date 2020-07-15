Goodson, Sargent named preseason Doak Walker Award candidates

The award is presented to the nation's top running back.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson hurdles MTSU's Gregory Grate, Jr. during a football game between Iowa and Middle Tennessee State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Iowa running backs Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent have been named preseason candidates for the 2020 Doak Walker Award, which is presented to the nation’s top college running back.

Goodson became the first freshman ever to lead Iowa in rushing last season. He ran the ball 134 times for 638 yards and five touchdowns, while recording 24 receptions for 166 yards. In his first career start, Goodson rushed for 94 yards on 13 attempts, including a 10-yard touchdown run, in Iowa’s 23-19 win over No. 7 Minnesota.

The North Gwinnett (Ga.) prep was a preseason second-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sports and preseason third-team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele.

Sargent, a senior from Key West, Florida, ranked second on the team in rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns (119-563-4) last season. As a sophomore in 2018, Sargent totaled 786 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Former Hawkeye Shonn Greene won the award in 2008, while Albert Young was a semifinalist in 2005. Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard won last year’s award.

In its 31st year, the award is named after SMU’s three-time All-American running back Doak Walker.

In November, 10 semifinalists will be announced, which will later be narrowed down to three finalists.