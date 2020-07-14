Eight Hawkeye football players earn Phil Steele preseason recognition

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan punts the ball during the game against Purdue on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Four Iowa football players were named on the Phil Steele All-American teams released Tuesday. Eight total players received preseason recognition from Steele.

Senior kicker Keith Duncan was named a preseason first-team All-American by Steele, and senior offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, sophomore center Tyler Linderbaum, and senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette were named preseason third-team All-America. Smith-Marsette was named as a return specialist.

Duncan and Jackson were also first-team All-Big Ten selections. Smith-Marsette and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Nico Ragaini were also named to the All-Big Ten first team as return specialists.

Linderbaum and senior defensive end Chauncey Golston were named to the preseason All-Big Ten second team. Senior defensive back Matt Hankins and sophomore running back Tyler Goodson were named to Steele’s preseason All-Big Ten third team.

Duncan was a consensus All-American in 2019 and was also named the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten. He led the nation with 29 made field goals to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season record, which ranks sixth all time in NCAA history.

Duncan converted all 32 PAT attempts and made three or more field goals in five games. In wins over Iowa State (Sept. 14) and Purdue (Oct. 19), Duncan was a perfect 4-for-4 in field goal attempts.

Jackson started at left tackle in all 10 games he played in last season, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors from Steele and third-team All-Big Ten honors by the league coaches and media. He missed three games due to injury.

Smith-Marsette led Iowa in receiving yards and touchdown receptions, while ranking second on the team in receptions. The Newark, New Jersey, native led the Big Ten and ranked fourth in the nation with a 29.6 yard kickoff return average on 17 returns in 2019.

In Iowa’s 2019 Holiday Bowl win over USC, Smith-Marsette became only the second player in school history to score a receiving, rushing, and kickoff return touchdown in the same game, earning the Holiday Bowl Offensive Most Valuable Player award.

Ragaini averaged 10.7 yards on nine punt returns in 2019, earning first-team All-Big Ten punt return specialist honors by Phil Steele. As a receiver, the East Haven, Connecticut, native led Iowa in receptions and ranked third in receiving yards.

Linderbaum started all 13 games at center in 2019 to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors by league coaches and media.

Golston, who was named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List earlier this summer, started all 13 games at defensive end in 2019, recording 47 tackles, including 26 solo stops and 21 assists, with 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, five pass break-ups and seven pressures. Golston led the Big Ten and ranked sixth nationally with three fumble recoveries.

The Detroit, Michigan, native was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media last season. Golston also earned Iowa’s team hustle award on defense.

Goodson in 2019 became the first freshman ever to lead Iowa in rushing. He rushed 134 times for 638 yards and five touchdowns, while recording 24 receptions for 166 yards.

Hankins started 10 games a year ago while missing three games due to injury. He ranked fifth on the team with 58 tackles and was second in interceptions (two) and pass break-ups (seven).