Kathleen Doyle named NCAA Woman of the Year nominee

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle shoots during a women's basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Monday Feb. 6, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 76-60.

Former Iowa women’s basketball player Kathleen Doyle was selected by the athletic department as the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee, the NCAA announced on Monday.

For the past 30 years, this award has been given to a student-athlete that excels academically, athletically, and committed to community service and leadership.

The LaGrange Park, Illinois, native ended her Iowa career ranked second in program history in assists (706) and 13th in scoring (1,537). Doyle’s senior season was highlighted by top-50 rankings in five statistical categories, including sixth in the nation in total assists (189), seventh in assists per game (6.3), 19th in free throws made (147), 37th in total points (544), and 49th in points per game (18.1).

She finished her academic career with a 4.00 spring term grade point average and a 3.84 GPA overall.

Doyle was the 2020 Big Ten Player of the Year and was named to three All-America teams, including Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, Associated Press (third team), and United States Basketball Writers Association (third team). She also earned Academic All-Big Ten and was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Athlete.

The Big Ten office will select its nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year and it will be announced by the NCAA in August.