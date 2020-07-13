Iowa wrestling program announces Carver Circle Alumni Advisory Group

The 12-member group will assist with fundraising efforts for the Carver Circle fundraising campaign.

Iowa coaches Terry (left) and Tom Brands gesture toward the officials during a wrestling dual meet between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskers, 26-6.

The Iowa wrestling program announced Monday that it has launched an alumni advisory group to assist fundraising efforts for the Carver Circle facility campaign.

The 12-member group includes head coach Tom Brands and is led by chairman Chuck Yagla, a two-time NCAA champion and 1980 Olympian. The committee’s goal is to engage Iowa wrestling alumni and strengthen the connection between Iowa’s past, present, and future as the program moves forward with the new wrestling facility.

“Iowa Wrestling is a brand recognized throughout the world, and it includes a number of great people who attribute their success personally and professionally to this program,” Yagla said in a release. “We take tremendous pride in our leadership role when it comes to college wrestling, and this larger network of individuals will amplify what is already an incredibly strong and motivating voice. You can count us among the many people out there who want to see Iowa Wrestling continue at the top of the sport.”

All 12 members of the advisory group (with graduation year) are listed below:

Lou Banach, 1983

Tom Brands, 1992

Paul Glynn Jr., 2020

Paul Glynn Sr., 1986

Mark Ironside, 1998

Aaron Janssen, 2010

Tom Lepic, 1975

Bill Mitchell, 1973/1975

Blake Rasing, 2012

Herm Reininga, 1965

Mark Trizzino, 1984

Chuck Yagla, 1977

The plans for Carver Circle, a new 37,000 square-foot, two-level wrestling practice and operations facility south of Carver-Hawkeye Arena and connected to the arena by tunnel, were unveiled in January.

The project, funded entirely by Athletics Department gifts, has a projected budget of $17 million to $20 million, and to date has received $10.5 million in gift commitments.