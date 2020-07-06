Prominent Companies and Non-Profit Organizations That Now Accept Bitcoin Payments

Although, there’s still room for progress and Bitcoin isn’t still globally accepted replacement of fiat currencies there’s an increasingly higher number of countries and organizations that accept Bitcoin. That said, the hype around Bitcoin and other digital currencies has prompted many retailers, e-commerce stores, investors and businesses to accept bitcoin payments.

Their number has continued to rise in recent years, and in 2020 there are approximately 5,174 companies around the world that accept bitcoin payments. In this article, we have selected prominent businesses that accept bitcoin payments in 2020.

Etsy

This is a popular e-commerce site for vintage items such as jewelry, home décor, clothes, toys, furniture, craft supplies and other products. As a vendor on the site, you have an option to customize your payment settings and choose’ Manual Payment methods’ which enables you to accept payments made with cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin. You also have to send to your customers your Bitcoin wallet address to complete the transaction and receive the payments. However, Etsy at the moment doesn’t have an automated system for bitcoin payments.

UNICEF

You can use your profit and make a donation to UNICEF, for example. UNICEF is a United Nations agency that provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children across the world. The main benefit of accepting Bitcoin donations ( and also Ether) is minimizing expensive fees for international financial transaction and greater financial transparency. Donors will also have a chance to track how their money is being used. Other organizations that also accept payments made in cryptocurrencies are the American Red Cross, SOS Children’s Villages, No Kids Hungry, UN World Food Program, and others.

Overstock

Overstock is a popular online retailer that sells a variety of products from furniture, mattresses, bedding, to apparel among many other goods. This is the first major retailer who accepts payments made in Bitcoin through their partnership with Coinbase. They also use a third-party provider – Shapeshift to complete the transactions made in Bitcoin. They also accept payments in other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Dash, and others.

AT&T

AT&T is the largest telecommunications provider that becomes the first major mobile carrier to accept Bitcoin payments. They have decided to provide this option to their customers because they know a lot of them to use cryptocurrencies and want to improve their customer service and offer more payment methods. But, the payments are processed by third-party provider Bit Pay which is a cryptocurrency payment processor. Customers will have an option to pay their bills, by using the online payment system on the website.

BMW

BMW is a leading German multinational company that manufactures first-class vehicles and motorcycles. They accept payments made in Bitcoin, most notably there are many dealerships in the UK and USA that took this initiative. They have made this decision because they feel many users use their BTC in high-end, luxury services and products. This was a smart move that allowed them to reach new clients.

WikiLeaks

WikiLeaks, founded by Julian Assange, is a non-profit organization that delivers news leaks from anonymous sources. The organization accepts bitcoin payments and actually, donations made through bitcoin were crucial for the existence of the organization as they weren’t able to raise funds in any other way. In February 2020, the WikiLeaks has accumulated a 37M in BTC after the arrest of Julian Assange.

Conclusion

In conclusion, as there are more individuals that are interested in cryptocurrencies, and we can expect even more corporations and small online business, to accept payments made in Bitcoin. There are many advantages for merchants as they will be able to reach new demographics and increase their client base by providing more payment options.

But also, there are lower or zero transaction fees, faster transactions and increased level of transparency on the network. So, it’s safe to say that Bitcoin is the currency of the future that becomes more accepted in countries, businesses and societies around the world.