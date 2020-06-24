Iowa City Farmers Market will not reopen this season

In response to rising cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County, the City of Iowa City will not reopen the farmers market this season. The market will continue to fill online orders.

The Iowa City Farmers Market will remain virtual through the rest of the 2020 season. The market was previously scheduled to reopen on July 4, however an increase in COVID-19 cases in Johnson County led the Parks and Recreation Department to cancel the market for the rest of the season.

Customers interested in purchasing items from the farmers’ market vendors can place an order online, which are distributed on Saturday mornings at the Chauncey Swan Ramp.

COVID-19 cases have increased in Johnson County since June 15. Twenty-one new cases were confirmed in the county on June 24.

Confirmed cases in Johnson County have not consistently reached double-digits daily since mid-April.

The City also announced Wednesday that the Party in the Park summer event series is suspended until further notice due to the increase of coronavirus cases in Johnson County.