Protesters march in solidarity across Iowa, Iowa Freedom Riders visit Kim Reynolds’ hotel in Washington, Iowa

Protests were scheduled across the state on Monday to get the attention of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa City protesters went to Washington, Iowa, where they said the governor was staying.

A protester holds up a sign on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 outside the Johnson County Sheriff's office. Protesters marched through Iowa City, stopping at intersections and government buildings to spray paint before continuing on.

Iowa City protesters marched in solidarity with Des Moines Black Lives Matter and several other cities across the state on Monday. After a short march in Iowa City, protesters headed South to Washington, Iowa, where they said Gov. Kim Reynolds was staying in a hotel.

Representatives for Reynolds were unable to confirm if Reynolds was in the hotel by press time.

The Iowa Freedom Riders, who organized the protest, announced earlier in the day on their Instagram account that protesters would head toward Interstate 80, and warned attendees to expect police presence.

Instead, the march headed down North Dubuque Street and then turned away from the highway. Organizers said the announcement that the group would go to the interstate was a planned decoy to prompt police to waste time and resources.

The on-ramp to I-80 at Dubuque street was closed off and at least two State Patrol cars were parked at the exit.

Protesters in Des Moines approached where Interstate 80 meets Interstate 35 and were met by police in riot gear, according to the Des Moines Register. The protesters were ordered to disperse or be arrested, and they moved on.

After several of the demands of the Iowa Freedom Riders were addressed by the Iowa City City Council at a meeting June 16, the group has shifted its focus toward demands of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

According to a live video on the Iowa Freedom Riders’ instagram page, protesters were met with a line of police outside a cafe and hotel in Washington, where protesters said Reynolds was staying. They read a list of demands for Reynolds.

The group has published four demands for the Governor:

Iowa State Legislature decriminalizes cannabis and expunges the records of all charged with cannabis offenses.

Reduction of probation length for ex-convicts, and no drug testing for marijuana.

Passing of an executive order reinstating the voting rights of all Iowans with felony charges who have served their sentences.

Iowa State Legislature ends juvenile detention and reallocates resources into education and public mental health resources.

Organizers have called Reynolds to pass an executive order reinstating voting rights for felons by July 4. Reynolds met with Des Moines Black Lives Matter on June 12 to discuss drafting the order, and said on June 16 she would issue the order, according to Radio Iowa.

After the protesters in Washington laid down on the ground for several minutes in silence, State Patrol officers read a dispersal order and the protesters left.