UI Athletics Department pauses football ticket sales for 2020 season

Spectators watch the action during a football game between Iowa and Middle Tennessee State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, September 28, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Blue Raiders, 48-3.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Monday it has paused ticket sales for the 2020 football season. Only individuals who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential Kinnick Stadium seating plans.

New sales of the Fight for Iowa digital season pass, mini-plans, group, Hawkeye Village, and single-games ticket sales are paused until a clearer picture of Kinnick Stadium capacity and social distancing requirements are determined.

“Hawkeye fans are excited for the upcoming season and we truly appreciate their continued enthusiasm and support,” Athletic Director Gary Barta said in a release. “With the current information available, we needed to pause additional sales and start focusing on reduced capacity seating models based on our season ticket holders. We anticipate finalizing this by late July and will share with our fans.

“The option of having the ability to accommodate as many Hawkeye fans who are comfortable attending a game in Kinnick Stadium is still one of the scenarios.”

Tickets and parking for all venues beginning in the fall of 2020 will move to mobile-only, according to the release. Mobile tickets and parking passes will be scanned from smartphones or smartwatches to access parking lots and gates. Traditional paper tickets and parking hangtags will not be printed and mailed.

“Mobile ticketing will provide contactless entry to our venues, while also giving greater flexibility and ticket security,” Barta said in a release. “As conditions evolve throughout the coming year, mobile tickets provide more options to deliver the best fan experience in a rapidly changing environment for all our venues.”

Iowa also announced on Monday that the Hawkeye Express, which has provided fans train trasportation from a satellite parking lot in Coralville to Kinnick Stadium since 2006, will not be operational for the 2020 football season because of the potential of reduced capacity. Fans who had purchased tickets for the Hawkeye Express will have an opportunity to refund or credit toward other parking options, according to the release.

“We have a wonderful relationship with the Iowa Northern Railway, Iowa Interstate Railroad and the City of Coralville,” Barta said. “With so many uncertainties heading into the season and the potential for reduced capacity and ridership, we determined the sensible decision was to suspend operations for this season.”

In the event the 2020 season is disrupted, the athletic department will provide future credit or ticket refunds, according to the release.