Iowa lands Northern Illinois grad transfer Matt Lorbeck

The Iowa football program has landed its second graduate transfer from Northern Illinois this offseason.

Defensive end Matt Lorbeck announced on Twitter Monday that he will join the Iowa football program after spending the past three seasons with the Huskies.

“Excited to call Iowa City home for the next year and a half,” Lorbeck tweeted.

According to 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer, Lorbeck plans to redshirt in 2020 and play his senior season in 2021. If he does redshirt, Lorbeck could appear in up to four games in 2020.

Lorbeck will join Iowa as a walk-on.

In three years for Northern Illinois, Lorbeck (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) tallied 5.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Last season, he was a first-team All-MAC selection by PFF College. He finished the 2019 season with 34 tackles (5.5 for loss), two sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Lorbeck’s Northern Illinois teammate, defensive lineman Jack Heflin, announced earlier this offseason that he was transferring to Iowa.

Lorbeck announced May 18 that he was leaving Northern Illinois and would play his final year of college football elsewhere.

“Thank you for everything over these past 3 years,” Lorbeck tweeted. “I will be forever grateful for all the people that I have crossed paths with over my three years at Northern Illinois. Thank you to all the coaches I’ve had a chance to work with, as well as training staff, equipment staff, and administrative staff. I’ve met some of my best friends here at Northern Illinois. Those relationships I will cherish for the rest of my life. With that being said, I have entered the transfer portal. And I am excited for what the future holds for me.”