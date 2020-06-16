Athlon Sports names 10 Iowa football players preseason All-Big Ten

Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette carries the ball into the end zone during the game against Nebraska on Friday, November 29, 2019. Smith-Marsette received one pass for a total of twenty-two yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Corn Huskers 27-24.

Athlon Sports announced its preseason All-Big Ten teams Tuesday and 10 Iowa football players are among the selections.

Senior kicker Keith Duncan, senior offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, sophomore center Tyler Linderbaum, and senior wide receiver and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette were all named to the first team. Smith-Marsette, who was named as a return specialist, and Jackson were also first team selections a year ago.

Sophomore Tyler Goodson, as a running back and all-purpose selection, and senior Chauncey Golston were named to the second team, while junior defensive back Jack Koerner was a third team selection.

Hawkeyes named to the fourth team include Smith-Marsette as a wide receiver, senior defensive back Matt Hankins, junior defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon, and sophomore tight end Sam LaPorta.

Duncan was the Bakken-Andersen Big Ten Kicker of the Year in 2019. He was also one of three Lou Groza Award finalists and a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media.

Jackson and Linderbaum return to Iowa as two of the best offensive linemen in the conference. Jackson earned second and third-team All-Big Ten honors a year ago. He started 10 games at left tackle and missed three games due to injury. Linderbaum earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season. He started every game at center after playing on the defensive line in 2018.

Smith-Marsette and Goodson were both dynamic players on the Iowa offense last season. Smith-Marsette was also a threat on special teams. He averaged 29.6 yards on 17 kickoff returns and scored two touchdowns. On offense, Smith-Marsette finished his junior season with 44 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns. Goodson became the first freshman to ever lead the Hawkeyes in rushing last season. He finished the year with 638 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

LaPorta was also a breakout player for the Hawkeyes on offense last season. He finished his freshman year with 15 receptions for 188 yards. He hauled in a career-best six receptions in Iowa’s victory over USC in the Holiday Bowl.

Golston was previously named to the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List. He started all 13 games at defensive end for Iowa last season, recording 47 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Golston will take over as Iowa’s top pass rusher next season after the loss of A.J. Epenesa to the NFL.

Nixon will be another key player on the defensive line for the Hawkeyes. Both of Iowa’s starting defensive tackles from 2019 graduated, opening up playing time for Nixon. Last season, Nixon saw his first action for Iowa, appearing in all 13 games and recording 29 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks.

Hankins is primed to be the top corner in Iowa’s secondary next season after Michael Ojemudia graduated. He started 10 games last season, while missing three due to injury. He ranked fifth on the team with 58 tackles and was second on the team in interceptions (two) and pass break-ups (seven).

Koerner was forced into the starting lineup last season due to injury and finished second on the team with 81 tackles. Koerner’s status for the 2020 season in unknown after he was involved in a watercraft accident June 12. Koerner was listed as having “serious” injuries, but tweeted June 14 that he was “going to be okay.”