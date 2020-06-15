Live Updates: Iowa Freedom Riders begin final night of visiting homes of Iowa City city councilors

Protesters plan to march to another city councilor's house before the demands of Iowa Freedom Riders will be discussed at an Iowa City City Council meeting Tuesday.

A protestor holds up a sign on Monday, June 1 outside the Johnson County Sheriff’s office. Protestors walked as a group through downtown Iowa City.

This is a developing story. Check The Daily Iowan for updates throughout the evening.

9:50 p.m. – After 40 minutes of conversation, Mims says she will commit to action, either long-term or short-term on the protesters’ demands. The group begins to march away from Mims’ house.

9:10 p.m. – The group arrives at Iowa City City Councilor Susan Mims’ home on Oakes Drive. Mims is waiting outside.

Mims said she was disappointed with the structure of the emergency City Council meeting on June 9, saying she felt there was not enough time to properly discuss the demands of the Iowa Freedom Riders.

“I will be the first to admit in the ten-and-a-half years I’ve been on [the city council], that was not one of my high moments of preparation and verbalizarían of what I believe in,” Mims said. “I promise I will do better tomorrow night.”

Mims said she could not promise that all of the Iowa Freedom Riders’ demands can be met immediately.

“I am not going to promise that you will get everything you want, but I am going to promise you will get some of what you want now,” Mims said. “I believe you will get satisfaction on some of your demands immediately tomorrow night.”

Mims says she cannot fully commit to dropping all charges against protesters until she has read the information packet fully.

“What’s happening is that they’re charging them in a misdemeanor, but once they have them, they ramp up the charges,” an organizer says. “This is their future that’s being tampered with because they’re trying to do something right.”

Mims says she will not commit to immediately disbanding the police.

8:50 p.m. – The group arrives outside the home of City Councilor Susan Mims. It appears Mims is not home. The crowd chants “all silence is violence” on the street outside her house on Quincent Street.

The crowd heads towards Mims home on Oakes Drive. There is confusion as to what her current address is.

8:00 p.m. – The crowd pauses at the intersection of Governor and Jefferson Streets.

7:45 p.m. – The crowd begins marching down Iowa Avenue. Organizers say they plan to knock on more doors tonight. Protesters went to the home of City Councilor Pauline Taylor on Monday.

The march is off. Protestors are headed down governor street now. pic.twitter.com/vj1dZ14WuS — rylee wilson (@rylee_wilson8) June 16, 2020

7:30 p.m. – A protester is speaking to the crowd about Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was killed by police in Atlanta on June 12.

As reported by the New York Times, Brooks failed a sobriety test outside a Wendy’s restaurant and engaged in a struggle with a police officer. The police officer killed Brooks and has since been fired. The Atlanta police chief resigned June 13.

“He was not committing a crime,” the organizer says about Brooks. “He was sleeping outside of a restaurant the same way semi-drivers do … we need justice for him and everybody else.”

7:00 p.m. – The crowd of around 300 gathers on the Pentacrest. An organizer leads the group in some stretches in preparation for the march ahead.

Aaron Page, attorney for Mazin Mohamedali gives the crowd an update on his status. Page says Mohamedali will be transferred to Iowa City soon, but a date is not set. Mohamedali is currently being held in Marshall County.