Iowa Athletics Department reports two more positive COVID-19 tests

A total of three positive tests have been received since testing began May 29.

Carver Hawkeye Arena is seen during a Women’s basketball game between Iowa and North Alabama on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Lions, 86-81.

The Iowa Athletics Department announced Monday that it had conducted 109 COVID-19 tests for the week of June 8-14 and received two positive tests.

As part of the return to campus protocol, testing began May 29 and includes student-athletes, coaches, and staff. A total of three positive tests and 343 negative tests have been received.

Following a positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff, according to a release. This mandatory also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The Iowa football team returned to campus for voluntary workouts June 8, while the men’s and women’s basketball teams were allowed to start voluntary workouts Monday.