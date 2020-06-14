Live Updates: Iowa Freedom Riders plan to march to another city councilor’s home

The Iowa Freedom Riders announce they will host a Juneteenth celebration. Protesters plan to march to another city councilor's home tonight.

A protestor holds up a sign on Monday, June 1 outside the Johnson County Sheriff’s office. Protestors walked as a group through downtown Iowa City.

This is a developing story. Check The Daily Iowan for updates throughout the evening.

10:30 p.m. – The crowd disbands.

10:20 p.m. – The crowd returns to the Pentacrest. One leader spoke about the education necessary for each city councilor to take in order to understand their demands.

9:50 p.m. – Some protesters use their phone lights to guide their way as they head down Grand Avenue.

9:40 p.m. – the crowd regroups on Melrose Avenue, stating that a police officer is trailing them. A police vehicle is following the crowd at a distance.

“No Freedom Rider left behind,” one protester says.

9:10 p.m. – The crowd leaves Taylor’s home, chanting “If we don’t get no justice, then y’all don’t get no sleep” as they head down Westgate Street.

8:30 p.m. – The crowd arrives at 1917 Graslon Dr., City Councilor Pauline Taylor’s house. Leaders ask Taylor about their demands and her commitment to them. The crowd became frustrated when Taylor could not immediately name their demands and expressed opposition against their “All cops are bastards” chant.

8:20 p.m. – The crowd continues down Benton Street, chanting “I’m Black and I’m proud” while white allies reply, “I’m here and it’s now.”

Heading down Benton St. to a City Councilor’s home pic.twitter.com/UjnfHe5gMc — Josie Fischels (@JosieFischels3) June 15, 2020

7:50 p.m. – The crowd heads south down Riverside Drive, shouting “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “Ain’t no power like the power like the power of the people ‘cause the power of the people don’t stop.”

The crowd shouts, “White silence is violence” at a group of people outside the Dairy Queen on Riverside and two people join the protest.

7:10 p.m. – One organizer shares the story of a Black transgender woman who was shot down by police and misrepresented while seeking justice, stressing, “all Black lives matter” while discussing Black trans lives.

“This is something important, not just because I am a transgender Black person but because they’re human beings and they do not deserve that and they deserve justice in every form.”

The Iowa Freedom Riders announced that they will hold a family-friendly Juneteenth celebration on Saturday at the Pentacrest. One organizer emphasized understanding the meaning and significance of the holiday before attending.

“You can’t be out here partying if you don’t know what you’re partying for,” she said.

Back again for coverage of tonight’s protest, led by the Iowa Freedom Riders. The group has gone to protest outside different city council members’ homes for the past two nights. @TheDailyIowan pic.twitter.com/g5E7ldgH5T — Josie Fischels (@JosieFischels3) June 14, 2020

7:00 p.m. – Organizers announce that they will march to another city councilor’s home tonight. One member hands out a “know your rights” pamphlet to the crowd of around 200 on the Pentacrest with information about what to do if anyone gets pulled over by a police officer.