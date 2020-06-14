Jack Koerner posts update, says he’s ‘going to be okay’ after watercraft accident

Koerner suffered "serious injuries" Friday night in a watercraft accident on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner tackles USC tailback Vavae Malepeai during the Holiday Bowl game between Iowa and USC at SDCCU Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Trojans, 49-24.

Iowa safety Jack Koerner, who was involved in a watercraft accident Friday night, Tweeted Sunday that he was “going to be okay.”

I want to thank everyone who has reached out, shown support and relayed prayers. I’m going to be okay and look forward to making as fast a recovery as possible. Please everyone continue to say prayers and show support to my good friend Cole🙏❤️@cole_coffin — Jack Koerner (@KoernerJack) June 14, 2020

According to a police report, Koerner, 21, and another passenger named Cole Coffin, 21, were on a watercraft identified as the SeaDoo when in crashed into the side of a boat identified as a 1995 Envision on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. Both Koerner and Coffin were listed as having “serious” injuries. A release by the Iowa athletic department said Koerner’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Koerner was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, Mo. Coffin was taken by aircraft to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

Three people in the other boat were not injured in the accident.

Koerner was at the lake with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend after completing his first week of voluntary workouts, according to a release.

Koerner joined the Hawkeyes as a walk-on in 2017 after attending Dowling Catholic High School. He had a breakout year for the Hawkeyes last season, recording 81 tackles and an interception as a redshirt sophomore.