Live Updates: Iowa Freedom Riders bring protests to the home’s of local leaders for second night

Protesters began the evening by making new demands of the Iowa City School Board. Organizers say they will continue visiting the homes pf Iowa City City Councilors after walking to Mayor Bruce Teague's home last night.

A protestor holds up a sign on Monday, June 1 outside the Johnson County Sheriff’s office. Protestors walked as a group through downtown Iowa City.

This is a developing story. Check The Daily Iowan for updates throughout the evening.

8:00 p.m. – Marching begins, heading east on Iowa Avenue.

An organizer says to the crowd they plan to go to another city councilor’s house tonight. The protesters visited Bruce Teague’s house Friday.

7:45 p.m. – Organizers announce new demands for the Iowa City School Board:

Iowa City schools must cut ties with ICPD and not call the department to act as security resource officers

Require that Iowa City schools put Afro studies and race relations in their curriculum

This is updated from the most recent list of demands of the school board:

An alternative school review board process for students who are being sent to alternative schools

A more diverse school board that is representative of members of the community

The complete removal of security resource officers from public schools

An actively anti-racists curriculum

7:40 p.m. – An organizer says the group went to Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague’s house yesterday to push him to meet their demands.

She says he has power but has not been as firm on their demands as they have liked.

7:30 p.m. – As people gather on the Pentacrest, protest organizers hand out Gumby’s pizza, water, and other snacks.

Some people sit on the steps of the Old Capitol, where music plays from a speaker. About 250 people are sitting in the grass in front of the building.