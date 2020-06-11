Live Updates: Protests in Iowa City resume after two day hiatus

The Iowa Freedom Riders resume protests Thursday after taking a two-day break to discuss their demands with city leaders.

A protestor holds up a sign on Monday, June 1 outside the Johnson County Sheriff’s office. Protestors walked as a group through downtown Iowa City.

This is a developing story. Check back with The Daily Iowan for live updates throughout the afternoon.

5:10 p.m. – Protesters form a line and approach police on First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way, chanting, “black lives matter.”

5:00 p.m. – Protesters chant, “I can’t breathe” while white allies reply with “let them breathe” at the intersection of First Avenue/Hayden Fry Way and Second Street. Several police officers are stationed a short distance off.

4:30 p.m. – The crowd heads into oncoming traffic as they march down Riverside Drive. Some cars honk with the protesters while others turn around and go the other direction. A Cambus driver driving the Hawkeye Express holds their fist up in solidarity.

4:00 p.m. – The crowd begins marching down Jefferson Street and turns onto Madison Street, chanting. Mayor Bruce Teague and City Councilor Janice Weiner are seen in the crowd. Organizers instruct the group to take up the entire street as they gather at the intersection of Madison and Iowa Ave.

3:50 p.m. – At the start of the protest, Rockne Cole, Mazin Mohamedali’s lawyer addresses the crowd.

Mohamedali was arrested Sunday and charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly related to protesting on June 3, and violation of probation stemming from a second-degree robbery conviction in 2018.

The UIPD later charged him with second-degree criminal mischief — which is a felony — fifth-degree criminal mischief, and criminal trespass for actions on the Pentacrest during last week’s protests.

“He sends you his greetings from the Marshall County Jail, and although he can’t be physically present here with you, he is with you in spirit and in total solidarity for what you stand for,” Cole says.

A little more than 200 people gather in front of the Pentacrest.

3:10 p.m. – A group of around 50 protesters have gathered on and around the Pentacrest. Protest organizers, the Iowa Freedom Riders, announced that there would be a 3 p.m. protest today after the group took a two day break to discuss their demands with city leaders. According to the IFR’s social media, the city has yet to take any action.

The Iowa City City Council met with an Iowa Freedom Riders spokesperson during a special work session on Tuesday to discuss some of their demands. The council said they would be going over some of the group’s more immediate demands in their formal meeting and work session on June 16.