Iowa kicker Keith Duncan named Walter Camp preseason All-American
Duncan led the nation with 29 made field goals last season.
June 11, 2020
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan has been named a Walter Camp preseason first-team All-American, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Thursday.
Duncan, who is entering his senior season, was a consensus first-team All-American in 2019, earning five first-team All-America selections and two second-team All-America selections. Last season, Duncan led the nation with 29 made field goals to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season record, which ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.
Duncan converted all 32 of his PAT attempts last season.
In Iowa’s wins over Iowa State and Purdue last season, Duncan hit four field goals to give the Hawkeyes the edge in a pair of close games.
Duncan was the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten last season. He was also one of three Lou Groza Award finalists, a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media, and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.
The 131st edition of the Walter Camp All-America team will be announced in late November.
