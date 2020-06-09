Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle, son of strength coach Chris Doyle, announces he is entering transfer portal

LB Dillon Doyle celebrates during the Iowa football vs. Penn State game in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hawkeyes 17-12.

Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle, son of strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, announced on Twitter Tuesday that is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“I’d like to take this time to THANK Iowa Football for my time in the program,” Doyle said in a statement. “Growing up in Iowa City, it has always been my DREAM to wear the Tiger Hawk, and I have taken great PRIDE in representing the state of Iowa for the last two seasons. The relationships I’ve formed through this program will last FOREVER, and I’m so incredibly GRATEFUL for each of the people I’ve met during my time here. I’d like to thank my teammates and others in the community for the overwhelming amount of SUPPORT I’ve received the last few days.

“With that being said, I’m announcing that I’ll be moving on to the NEXT STEP of my career and entering the TRANSFER PORTAL. I am EXCITED to join a new football team and give my all to helping them on their path to a CHAMPIONSHIP.”

Chris Doyle is facing allegations of racism and mistreatment from several former players. He was placed on administrative leave June 6 and an independent review of the allegations will take place.

Chris Doyle denied these allegations in a statement Sunday.

Dillon Doyle was entering his third year in the Hawkeye football program. He appeared in four games in 2018 as a true freshman, mostly playing on special teams. He took a redshirt for that season. Last season as a redshirt freshman, Doyle appeared in every game and recorded 23 tackles. The Iowa City native was expected to be a starter at linebacker for Iowa next season.

Now that Iowa’s longstanding ban on players using Twitter has been lifted, some of Doyle’s teammates wished him well.