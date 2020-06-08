UI announces positive COVID-19 test within Athletic Department

Testing was done on student-athletes, coaches, and staff beginning May 29. One positive test and 236 negative tests have been received.

Kinnick Stadium is seen fom the north end zone at Iowa Football Media Day on Friday, August 9, 2019.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Monday that it has conducted 237 COVID-19 tests as part of its return to campus protocol. One positive test and 236 negative tests have been received.

Testing began May 29 and includes student-athletes, coaches, and staff. The Iowa football team returned to campus Monday for the start of voluntary workouts. Iowa men’s and women’s basketball players are set to return to campus for voluntary workouts June 15.

“Our medical staff has established our procedures and is leading our procedures in addressing positive test results,” Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said in a release. “The safety of all student-athletes and staff is critical. We have anticipated and planned for positive test results.”

The athletic department said in a release that following this positive test, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contract tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of student-athletes and staff.

This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for those who test positive, and quarantine for those who might have been exposed to someone with the virus, according to the release.