Live Updates: Iowa City Freedom Riders introduce new demands at second week of protests

Around 500 protesters take to the streets of Iowa City again with new demands for government officials.

A protestor holds up a sign on Monday, June 1 outside the Johnson County Sheriff’s office. Protestors walked as a group through downtown Iowa City.

This is a developing story, check The Daily Iowan for updates throughout the evening.

8:00 p.m. – As an Iowa City Freedom Riders organizer asks the crowd who feels like they’ve been followed by police since the protests have started, an Iowa City Police Department car is noticed by the crowd on Linn Street.

7:50 p.m. – Protesters stop at the intersection of Gilbert and Burlington Street.

One Iowa Freedom Riders organizer talks about the decision by the Minneapolis City Council to defund their police department.

He notes that the largest expense in Iowa City’s budget goes to the Iowa City Police Department.

Iowa City’s police department is set to receive more than $15 million in the proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year — about 25 percent of the total budget.

7:35 p.m. – Stopped in front of city hall, protest organizers introduce the mother of Mazin Mohamedali, a protester who was arrested yesterday on charges of violating probation and unlawful assembly.

She says her son was arrested for peacefully protesting police brutality.

“He didn’t do nothing to go to the jail,” she said. “He didn’t do nothing. He was out like everybody else.”

7:20 p.m. – Protesters make a stop after marching east on Clinton Street and south on Burlington.

The crowd is made up of about 300 protesters, a reduction from the multiple thousand that marched onto Interstate 80 Thursday.

The crowd stops at the intersection of Gilbert and Washington Street. Though spray painting intersections has been constant throughout protests, nobody spray paints the concrete after an announcement was made on the Freedom Riders’ social media Monday.

7:00 p.m. – Organizers, who have named themselves the Iowa City Freedom Riders, read off a list of 13 demands for several levels of government on the steps of the Old Capitol. The building has been covered in graffiti over the past several days.

Leaders say they will not be marching to the interstate tonight. Participants have been asked not to spray paint tonight for their own safety. — rylee wilson (@rylee_wilson8) June 9, 2020

The demands call for a full itemized publication of the Iowa City Police Department’s budget. There is also a new demand for the restructuring of the department toward community policing after the Minneapolis city council announced its intention to implement similar reform within the state.

The demand is an upgrade from a previous call for the ICPD budget to be cut by 25 percent.

6:55 p.m. – Protesters gather on the Pentacrest. Organizers hand out Jimmy John’s sandwiches and Gatorade to attendees. The crowd is around 300 people — smaller than previous nights.