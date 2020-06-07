Chris Doyle defends himself in statement after allegations of mistreatment from former players

Iowa Strength and Conditioning coach Chris Doyle coaches during warm up drills before the game against Illinois on Saturday, November 23, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 19-10.

Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who was placed on administrative leave Saturday, released a statement on Twitter Sunday denying the allegations of mistreatment coming from former players.

Dozens of social media posts have been put out by former Iowa football players over the past week claiming that there are racial disparities within the football program. Many players specifically mentioned Doyle and claimed he made racist remarks to them.

Doyle denied these allegations.

“There have been statements made about my behavior that are not true,” Doyle said in his statement. “I do not claim to be perfect. I have made mistakes, learned lessons and like every American citizen, can do better. At no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based upon race. I do not make racist comments and I don’t tolerate people who do.”

Doyle said he was asked to “remain silent” but that was “impossible for me to do.”

Doyle’s full statement:

“For 21 years, I have committed my life to Iowa football and loved with all my heart, every single one of the young men I’ve gotten to work with and every minute we spent together in the weight room, on the field and as friends and fellow Hawkeyes. I can only imagine how much courage it took for them to speak out on these serious matters. I am proud of them.

“My job has been to give feedback to our players for 21 years and now I am receiving feedback myself. I can take it and I won’t hide from it. It saddens me to hear the stories of their difficult experiences while in our program, in addition to the outpouring of stories we are hearing across this country.

“It is time to listen, learn and grow, it is a time for action.

“I have been asked to remain silent, but that is impossible for me to do. There have been statements made about my behavior that are not true. I do not claim to be perfect. I have made mistakes, learned lessons and like every American citizen, can do better. At no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based upon race. I do not make racist comments and I don’t tolerate people who do. I am confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself and I am trusting the process to respect the rights and experiences of all parties involved. There are countless men of character who are better fathers, husbands, activists, leaders and contributors to society due to their experiences at Iowa Football. The record will show this.”