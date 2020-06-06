Live Updates: Iowa City finishes a full week of protests

Protesters in Iowa City have took to the streets every night this week in an effort to have their voices heard by city and state officials.

A protestor holds up a sign on Monday, June 1 outside the Johnson County Sheriff’s office. Protestors walked as a group through downtown Iowa City.

10:35 p.m. – Protesters gather facing west on Highway 1. Organizers instruct white protesters to get to the front of the group, and tell the crowd to write the number for the Eastern Iowa Bail Project on their arm in case of arrest.

They march west toward highway 218.

As they approach a police line, the crowd begins to chant, “Hands up, don’t shoot.“

10:25 p.m. – The march reaches Highway 1, chanting “What’s his name? George Floyd.”

Police lights flash in the distance in both directions, and leaders are warning the group again of the possibility of being tear gassed.

10:00 p.m. – The march stops and forms a circle at Sunset and Benton Streets.

After more spray painting, one man starts to play a song by Pop Smoke from his car and others begin dancing in the intersection.

They continue south down Sunset Street.

9:45 p.m. – Continuing down Melrose, the crowd approaches Iowa City Police Department squad cars with their lights on.

Protesters turn south on Sunset Road away from the police without any incident.

9:20 p.m. – Protesters indicate that an altercation with law enforcement is possible.

One leader with a megaphone tells the crowd to go home if they are scared and to take children home.

“This is your option tonight. If you feel that risk go home,” she says.

9:15 p.m. – After stopping at the intersection of For The Kids Way and Hawkins Drive, the march moves on to Kinnick Stadium. Several people spray paint the outside and climb the gates.

Several black Iowa football players spoke out on social media this week about racism they’ve experienced in the program.

Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle was placed on administrative leave earlier today after several former Hawkeye players said that Doyle made racist remarks toward them.

One protester climbs on the statue of Nile Kinnick in front of the stadium. She calls for Kirk Ferentz to be fired, noting he gets paid $4.5 million a year.

Ferentz is the highest paid public employee in the state of Iowa.

“You know what he does to the people who make his team, who pay his salary?” she says. “He’s a racist piece of s— . We need to fire his ass.”

8:50 p.m. – Protesters stop at an open courtyard at UI Hospitals and Clinics. Some spray paint the walls and they continue to chant.

Leaders try to get the crowd to move out of the courtyard as hospital workers express concern about holding up operations.

8:35 p.m. – The crowd stops at the intersection of Burlington Street and Riverside Drive. Protesters chant “black lives matter,” while some spray paint the concrete.

At one point protesters part to let two ambulances through the crowd with some guiding traffic.

8:25 p.m. – Marching has begun. The crowd marches south down Clinton Street and west on Burlington Street, stopping in front of the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.

Several hundred people are gathered as of now, chanting “no justice, no peace.”

8:05 p.m. – Elected officials and protest leaders continue to spar. Protest leaders want to hear commitments to bring about their demands, but officials push back that it will take time and policy conversations.

Iowa City Councilor Laura Bergus said the Council cannot commit to all of the protesters’ demands until the community has had a say in the decision making.

“Yes, I’m committed to the list but let me tell you something. All seven of us can’t stand up here and say we’re gonna meet every one of those demands and you know why,” Bergus said. “…Because everyone in this community has the right to weigh in our decision making and to see it in action. Thank you for being here, and we are going to make progress.”

7 :55 p.m. – After protesters cut off Sen. Mary Mascher and Johnson County supervisor Lisa Green Douglas, Supervisor Royceann Porter takes the stage to try

“I’ll be damned if I’m gonna sit here and let y’all disrespect these people up here,” she says

Protest leaders challenge her as she says it takes time to affect change.

“We want to hear your commitments,” one person yells.

7:40 p.m. – Local leaders take the stage to give remarks.

Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, discusses plans to address racial disparity at the state level, including reducing penalties on marijuana infractions.

He invites the group to go to the State Capitol in Des Moines to speak to state legislators and the Gov. Kim Reynolds about their demands.

7:30 p.m. – Protest organizers, which have dubbed themselves the “Iowa Freedom Riders” begin to make statements for the crowd.

After two nights of going on to Interstate 80, city councilor Laura Bergus tweeted earlier tonight that state patrol may not permit protesters on the interstate. It’s unclear whether they plan to head there again.

The plan is always to keep our protesters safe,” one leader said in an interview with The Daily Iowan.” That’s our number one plan.”

One leader reads off a list of demands the Iowa Freedom Riders have put together.

Among the demands of the group include removing School Resource Officers from Iowa City Community Schools and for the UI to cut ties with the ICPD.

The group is also demanding the city to not allow the ICPD or Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to enforce evictions, and to reduce funding to the ICPD by 25 percent, and redirect that funding towards social services.

7:20 p.m. – A few hundred people are gathered on the Pentacrest for the sixth night of protests in Iowa City. Spray paint covers the sidewalks and the facade of the Old Capitol, which is surrounded by a fence barrier about twenty feet out.

A stage is set up in front of the fence, which is a new addition. At the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Clinton Street a few organizers play music and hand out water and snacks.