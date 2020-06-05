Photos: Iowa City Protest (6/4/20)

Jake Maish

A protester writes "BLM" with spray paint on the pavement of Interstate 80 near mile marker 244. The previous night, protesters were prevented from advancing toward Interstate 80 through the use of flash-bangs and tear gas by the police. On this night, however, the Iowa Department of Transportation diverted traffic from a portion of Interstate 80 to allow for protesters to enter the highway, being escorted by police, during a march to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest police brutality on Thursday, June 4. Protesters gathered across both lanes of the highway to lead chants and graffiti the pavement, barrier wall and road signs.