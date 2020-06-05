Live Updates: Protests continue in Iowa City for fifth consecutive night

Tonight's protest occurs on what would have been the 27th birthday of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot eight times by police in Louisville, Kentucky.

A protestor holds up a sign on Monday, June 1 outside the Johnson County Sheriff’s office. Protestors walked as a group through downtown Iowa City.

This is a developing story, check The Daily Iowan for updates throughout the evening.

8:35 p.m. – Marching has begun again, protesters functioning as medics have been instructed to stay in the middle of the crowd.

8:25 p.m. – Protesters have come to a halt at the intersection of Dubuque St. and Foster Rd.

8:20 p.m. – Police cars are visible at the top of the hill, at the exit leading to the interstate.

8:05 p.m. – Protesters are passing by President Bruce Harreld’s house, headed for the interstate. Marching continues down Dubuque St through traffic near Mayflower Residence Hall.

7:55 p.m. – Marching has begun down Clinton Street. Protesters have begun to chant “Say her name: Breonna Taylor,” along with other chants.

7:45 p.m. – Things are getting started now with several hundred people gathered around the Old Capitol. Leaders have begun the protest by announcing that white supremacists are back in town, noting that the Iowa City Police Department and community leaders have been notified.

Leaders are beginning to march with the intent of returning to Interstate 80. Following the interstate, the plan is to return to the Old Capitol and hold a vigil for Breonna Taylor.

7:15 p.m. – A portrait of Breonna Taylor sits at the bottom of the Old Capitol steps. Some protesters are placing flowers and candles around it.

7:10 p.m. – The crowd is still continuing to form, appearing to be smaller than previous nights. Last night, leaders announced that approximately 2,500 people had been present at a protest that remained peaceful throughout the night, with no clash with police as protesters were allowed down onto Interstate 80.

6:55 p.m. – A crowd is beginning to form around the Old Capitol building on the Pentacrest.