Live Updates: Iowa City Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem join fourth night of protests

Protesters are back on the streets of Iowa City again Thursday despite the previous night ending with police using flash-bangs and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

A protestor holds up a sign on Monday, June 1 outside the Johnson County Sheriff’s office. Protestors walked as a group through downtown Iowa City.

This is a developing story, check back with The Daily Iowan for live updates throughout the evening.

8:15 p.m. – Rain begins to pour heavily in Iowa City. Thunder and lightning are heard close by. Protesters aren’t deterred.

The crowd chants, “hell no, we won’t go.” Some protesters carry waterlogged signs and continue down Court Street.

8:00 p.m. – Thunder and lightning appear in the skies over downtown.

Thunder, lighting, and light rain has begun as the crowd reaches the corner of Clinton and Court Street. The crowd is chanting, “I’m going nowhere.” pic.twitter.com/vnIJ7vv1tn — Josie Fischels (@JosieFischels3) June 5, 2020

7:50 p.m. – One organizer yells, “Get off the sidewalk, get on the street,” and a few protesters begin to take out spray paint.

7:45 p.m. – Mayor Pro-Tem Mazahir Salih addresses the crowd.

7:35 p.m. – Teague says police will not use force against protestors if they head for the interstate again.

The Iowa State Patrol were the ones who made the decision to use dispersal tactics Wednesday when protestors went in the direction of Interstate 80, Teague said in a livestreamed address Thursday.

7:30 p.m. – Mayor Bruce Teague addresses the crowd, speaking about the events that occured last night.

Things are getting started. Teague is speaking to the crowd on the steps of the pentacrest. Says “what happened last night is disturbing.” — rylee wilson (@rylee_wilson8) June 5, 2020

“Our heart is troubled. What happened last night is quite disturbing,” he said. “We as a city council have made it very clear that we will not partake in such an act if you are going toward the interstate again.”

“Iowa City Council hears you loud and clear,” he says.

7:20 p.m. – Before the protest begins, a speaker with Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project speaks to the crowd, asking for donations, especially from white allies, to help bail out anyone who might get arrested throughout the night. Prairie Lands freedom fund made a similar announcement.

An organizer begins by addressing last night’s events, when Iowa City Police used tear gas and flash-bangs on the protesters.