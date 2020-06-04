Iowa’s Chauncey Golston named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

The honor goes to the defensive player who had the biggest impact on and off the field.

Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston tackles Northwestern quarter back Aidan Smith during a game against Northwestern at Ryan Field on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats 20-0. The Hawkeyes had a total of 63 tackles.

Iowa senior defensive end Chauncey Golston has been named to the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, the Pacific Club IMPACT Club announced Thursday.

Golston is one of 42 nominees in all of college football for the honor, which goes to the defensive player who had the biggest impact both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.

Former Hawkeye linebacker Josey Jewell was the Lott Impact Trophy winner in 2017. A.J. Epenesa (2019) and Anthony Nelson (2018) were named to the Watch List the past two seasons. Desmond King was a finalist for the award in 2016, and James Morris was a finalist in 2013.

Golston started all 13 games at defensive end for Iowa last season. He recorded 47 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and five pass break-ups. The Detroit, Michigan, native was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the league coaches and media last season. He also earned the team hustle award on defense.

Finalists will be announced Dec. 17 at the 17th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy Award show.