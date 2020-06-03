Live Updates: Hundreds gather for third consecutive night of protests in Iowa City

Protestors returned to the Pentacrest in Iowa City at 6 p.m. Wednesday night to continue protesting police violence against black people and the killing of George Floyd.

A protestor holds up a sign on Monday, June 1 outside the Johnson County Sheriff’s office. Protestors walked as a group through downtown Iowa City.

This is a developing story, check back with The Daily Iowan for live updates throughout the evening.

9:05 p.m. – After several minutes where many protesters were yelling at police, the crowd is back on the Pentacrest, with nearly twice as many people as when marching began.

Police are lined up in front of the Old Capitol, and two protest leaders were let by to stand on the front steps of the building.

One protest leader addresses the new charges brought up Wednesday against Derek Chauvin, the officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck, causing his death.

Crowd gathered on the Pentacrest – looks like it’s grown since the start of the march. pic.twitter.com/vBBus61D40 — rylee wilson (@rylee_wilson8) June 4, 2020

“Second degree murder is not enough,” he shouts into a megaphone.

8:40 p.m. – As the procession reaches City Hall they pass about 25 police officers in helmets and vests.

Protesters circle the block, where more officers with riot gear and batons are lined up at entrances to alleys and the parking garage.

Police do not take off their helmets and vests after repeated calls from the protesters. The crowd chants “take off your riot gear, we don’t see no riot here.”

About 25 officers in helmets and vests outside Iowa City City Hall pic.twitter.com/zX5WmmDW8V — Caleb McCullough (@Caleb_M9) June 4, 2020

8:15 p.m. – Protesters continue down Gilbert Street towards downtown. Traffic follows behind marchers, with some protesters sitting on top of vehicles and hanging out of the windows.

7:55 p.m. – The group stops at the intersection of Gilbert Street and Highway 6. Protesters again spray paint the intersection, while others form a circle around them. A man driving out of a nearby parking lot makes an obscene hand gesture at the crowd, then gets out of his car to film the demonstration.

A few protesters run up to the car while others stay in the circle and shout. After a tense exchange between the protesters and the man, he gets back in his car and drives away.

7:30 p.m. – As they reach Highway 1, protesters clear the street to allow two ambulances with lights on to pass.

Late to Twitter, but I’m covering protests in Iowa City this evening for @TheDailyIowan. Protestors blocking traffic at the intersection of Highway 1 and Riverside Drive. The crowd is parting to let an ambulance through. pic.twitter.com/ZVHzU2nCLc — rylee wilson (@rylee_wilson8) June 4, 2020

Protesters form a circle around a pickup truck with organizers in the center. One organizer addresses the crowd as other protesters continue to spray paint the street, protesters continue down while some yell “back to downtown.”

7:15 p.m. – Many protesters hop a barricade set up on Capitol Street and continue south down the street. Chants of “no justice, no peace” and “I can’t breathe” are constant as the crowd marches.

Several hundred people fill Benton Street, blocking traffic and chanting the names of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Spray painting continues intermittently throughout the march but no property damage occurs.

7:00 p.m. – Protesters arrive at the Johnson County Courthouse, meeting Johnson County police officers.

Police have set up fences 50 feet out from the building, blocking the protesters from getting closer.

Protesters speak into a megaphone to police, who are wearing helmets and holding riot shields. A chant of “take it off” breaks out but police do not remove any of their gear.

The protest then move to the Johnson County Jail.

Protesters meet police at the Johnson County Jail. pic.twitter.com/TZy4Qmho8h — Caleb McCullough (@Caleb_M9) June 4, 2020

Police in riot gear move with protesters towards the jail, where barricades are placed in front of the building. Protesters continue to call for police to remove their riot gear.

6:40 p.m. – The march stops at the intersection of Washington and Linn Street. Protesters make a circle around the intersection and some in the middle spray painted slogans on the street and on the walls of surrounding buildings.

The protesters then make their way down Linn Street toward the Iowa City Public Library.

Chanting “Black Lives Matter,” protesters are making their way down Linn street toward the public library. Some along the way are spray painting sidewalks and buildings. pic.twitter.com/QHJSQpuRJB — Caleb McCullough (@Caleb_M9) June 3, 2020

At Linn and Burlington streets, protesters again circled around the intersection while some spray painted the street.

6:30 p.m. – After organizers rally the crowd on the steps of the Old Capitol with a chant of “no justice no peace,” the protesters march down South Clinton Street and onto Washington Street. Intermittent chants of “say his name, George Floyd,” and “Black Lives Matter” are heard.

A few hundred gathered on the pentacrest now for the third consecutive night of protesting in Iowa City pic.twitter.com/haJGOl04el — Caleb McCullough (@Caleb_M9) June 3, 2020

6:14 p.m. – A few hundred people gather on the Pentacrest and congregate around an empty chair seated on the University of Iowa seal at the intersection of Clinton Street and Iowa Avenue.

Organizers are handing out water and packaged food.

Xavier Dove, one of the people who helped organize the protest, said he hopes tonight goes more peacefully than previous nights.

“I expect it to be a lot more organized today,” he said. “I don’t expect us to like walk as far, do as much damage as yesterday since we’ve got everybody’s attention.”