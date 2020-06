Crowd members help each other rinse their eyes with water after being pepper sprayed by police outside of Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville on Monday, June 1, 2020. Social media posts circulated Twitter and Facebook encouraging looters to break into the mall at 10:30 p.m. Police blocked the entrances and the crowd became violent as a man rushed an officer and police used pepper spray and flash bangs on the crowd. Several nearby businesses had property damage to windows and some protesters were handcuffed.