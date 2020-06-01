‘Individually, one person at a time, we can make a change’: Iowa AD Gary Barta releases statement speaking out against racism
The message is accompanied by a video created by Iowa student-athletes this past spring.
June 1, 2020
The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked protests and riots around the country.
Hundreds gathered at the Pentacrest in Iowa City Saturday to rally against police brutality. Local leaders took turns speaking in front of the crowd.
Now, Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta has released a statement.
“As I shared with our staff yesterday, we need to re-commit ourselves to speaking out against racism, and to make sure every University of Iowa student-athlete, coach, and staff member feels safe, supported, and that they have a voice,” Barta said in a statement Monday. “I’d ask you to join me in coming together to love, care, listen, and always do the right thing. Individually, one person at a time, we can make a change. The video written by our student-athletes this past spring says it best. Be a H.A.W.K.E.Y.E.”
The video Barta is referencing was added in an additional tweet by The Iowa Hawkeyes Twitter account. It features Barta, University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, and Iowa student-athletes and staff members speaking an inclusive pledge.
Be a H.A.W.K.E.Y.E. https://t.co/0PXkUqI5LU pic.twitter.com/08MZdJTvJ4
