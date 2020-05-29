Megan Gustafson, Kathleen Doyle make final WNBA rosters

Gustafson is entering her second season with Dallas, while Doyle is one of three rookies for Indiana.

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle shoots during a women's basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Monday Feb. 6, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 76-60.

Former Iowa women’s basketball players Megan Gustafson and Kathleen Doyle have both made the final rosters of their respective WNBA teams.

Gustafson is entering her second year with the Dallas Wings. Last season as a rookie, Gustafson appeared in 25 games for Dallas and scored 73 points. Gustafson is listed as No. 10 on Dallas’ final 12-player roster. She wore No. 13 last season, but will now suit up with the number she had retired by the Hawkeyes.

Doyle was the 14th overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. She is one of three rookies to make Indiana’s final roster.

Gustafson, the two-time Big Ten Player of the Year and 2019 AP Player of the Year, and Doyle, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, will both have to wait to take the floor for the 2020 WNBA season. The season was supposed to start May 15, but is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is not an announced date for when the WNBA will start its season.