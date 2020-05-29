Iowa completes 2024 football schedule, adjusts dates in 2023

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during the 2019 SDCCU Holiday Bowl Coaches Press Conference in the Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Diego on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

The Iowa athletics department announced Friday that it has added Troy University to Iowa’s 2024 football schedule.

Troy will visit Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024. The move completes Iowa’s 2024 football schedule and marks the first meeting between the two programs. Additional nonconference games in 2024 include Iowa hosting Illinois State to open the season Aug. 31, and Iowa State visiting Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 7. The date of the Iowa State game had not been previously announced.

In addition to completing the 2024 schedule, Iowa also announced a change to the 2023 schedule. Home dates with Western Michigan and Utah State have been exchanged from previous contracted dates. Utah State will visit Iowa City Sept. 2, 2023, with Western Michigan playing at Iowa on Sept. 16.

Following are Iowa’s complete schedules for 2023 and 2024.

2023 Schedule

Sept. 2 Utah State

Sept. 9 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Sept. 16 Western Michigan

Sept. 23 Purdue

Sept. 30 at Wisconsin

Oct. 7 Rutgers (HC)

Oct. 14 at Northwestern

Oct. 21 Michigan State

Oct. 28 at Penn State

Nov. 4 Minnesota

Nov. 11 Open

Nov. 18 Illinois

Nov. 24 at Nebraska

2024 Schedule

Aug. 31 Illinois State

Sept. 7 Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Sept. 14 Troy

Sept. 28 at Purdue

Oct. 5 Northwestern (HC)

Oct. 12 at Rutgers

Oct. 19 at Illinois

Oct. 26 Maryland

Nov. 2 at Indiana

Nov. 9 Open

Nov. 16 at Minnesota

Nov. 23 Wisconsin

Nov. 29 Nebraska