Iowa completes 2024 football schedule, adjusts dates in 2023
Troy University will visit Kinnick Stadium in 2024.
May 29, 2020
The Iowa athletics department announced Friday that it has added Troy University to Iowa’s 2024 football schedule.
Troy will visit Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024. The move completes Iowa’s 2024 football schedule and marks the first meeting between the two programs. Additional nonconference games in 2024 include Iowa hosting Illinois State to open the season Aug. 31, and Iowa State visiting Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 7. The date of the Iowa State game had not been previously announced.
In addition to completing the 2024 schedule, Iowa also announced a change to the 2023 schedule. Home dates with Western Michigan and Utah State have been exchanged from previous contracted dates. Utah State will visit Iowa City Sept. 2, 2023, with Western Michigan playing at Iowa on Sept. 16.
Following are Iowa’s complete schedules for 2023 and 2024.
2023 Schedule
Sept. 2 Utah State
Sept. 9 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
Sept. 16 Western Michigan
Sept. 23 Purdue
Sept. 30 at Wisconsin
Oct. 7 Rutgers (HC)
Oct. 14 at Northwestern
Oct. 21 Michigan State
Oct. 28 at Penn State
Nov. 4 Minnesota
Nov. 11 Open
Nov. 18 Illinois
Nov. 24 at Nebraska
2024 Schedule
Aug. 31 Illinois State
Sept. 7 Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
Sept. 14 Troy
Sept. 28 at Purdue
Oct. 5 Northwestern (HC)
Oct. 12 at Rutgers
Oct. 19 at Illinois
Oct. 26 Maryland
Nov. 2 at Indiana
Nov. 9 Open
Nov. 16 at Minnesota
Nov. 23 Wisconsin
Nov. 29 Nebraska
