Northern Illinois’ Jack Heflin to join Iowa as graduate transfer

Heflin gives the Hawkeyes a boost on the defensive line.

Northern Illinois defensive tackle Jack Heflin entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier this week and he came to a quick decision.

Heflin told 247Sports Thursday that he will transfer to the University of Iowa.

Heflin played three seasons on the defensive line for Northern Illinois. The 6-foot-4, 310 pound defensive tackle from Prophetstown, Illinois, complied nine sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in three seasons for the Huskies. He was a second-team All-MAC selection last season as a junior and a third-team selection in 2018.

Heflin will help fill holes on the Iowa defensive line. The Hawkeyes lost starter Cedrick Lattimore to the NFL this offseason. Lattimore was Iowa’s best player on the interior of the defensive line last season. Austin Schulte and Dayvion Nixon will be among the Hawkeyes fighting for more playing time on the defensive line in 2020.

With starting experience, Heflin should see significant playing time for the Hawkeyes.