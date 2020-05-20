Iowa City City Council amends 2020 budget

The Iowa City City Council approved a final budget amendment on Tuesday, and discussed ways to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 on its residents and budget.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague sits alone in City Hall while leading a city council meeting conducted over video chat due to health concerns caused by COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Jake Maish/The Daily Iowan)

The City of Iowa City revised its fiscal 2020 budget downward by $6.98 million, only a portion of which is COVID-19 related.

The Iowa City City Council approved an amendment to its fiscal 2020 budget Tuesday, which showed the city had a $6.36 million boost in revenue — mainly due to a debt service transfer for a lease-purchase agreement for parking lease permits.

That boost, however, was offset by the city’s added $13.35 million in spending.

Budget and Compliance Officer Jacklyn Fleagle said the budget amendment included adjustments made to previously predicted revenue and expenditures.

The city is expected to receive over $400,000 in federal COVID-19 relief for its fiscal 2020 budget, according to the budget amendment.

The city, however is planning for hits to its future budgets due to COVID-19. In a meeting two weeks ago, Iowa City Finance Director Dennis Bockenstedt said the most significantly impacted revenue areas in the short term will be the city’s parking, transit, road-use tax and water funds.

In the work session just before the city council meeting Tuesday, City Manager Geoff Fruin presented the council with several options on how to use city resources to provide relief for the community while keeping the city’s fiscal outlook healthy.

Those options included funneling existing funds currently set aside for long-term strategic operations, such as redistributing land-banking dollars from the affordable housing fund or reallocating emergency levy funds from the Climate Action Fund.

He offered ways to funnel funds to be set aside for long-term projects, reallocating funds from the Capital Improvement Program as the city is going to see gaps in road-use tax, he said.

The city has already forgone water shutoff and utility late fees as well as postponed the water rate increase. University of Iowa Undergraduate Student Government leaders have asked the council to take that a step further, and forgive utility fees for unemployed students and residents.

In the third and final fiscal 2020 budget amendment, the city’s biggest revenue boosts were:

$438,000 for intergovernmental, mainly due to expected COVID-19-related grants;

$293,000 for other city taxes, specifically hotel/motel tax;

$5.43 million for transfers predominantly caused by Debt Service Transfer for Lease-Purchase Agreement for parking lease permits.

Fleagle said added spending measures include: