On the Record: Senior Edition

This special episode of On the Record sends off graduating Daily Iowan seniors with a roundtable discussion featuring Editor-in-Chief Marissa Payne, Senior Reporter Naomi Hofferber, Digital Producer Annie Fitzpatrick, Digital Editor Aadit Tambe, Senior Reporter and host Charlie Peckman, and designer and producer Andy Mitchell. These seniors discuss the memories they’ve had at the DI, delve into their journalistic processes, reflect on the toughest challenges they faced, and look to a future full of unknowns.

Hosted by Charlie Peckman. Edited by Andy Mitchell.