DITV: Thursday, May 14, 2020
The State Hygienic Lab has completed the Test Iowa validation as of yesterday. The validation will allow testing to be processed faster and results will be given on a timely basis.
May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020
Johnson County Fair cancels in-person entertainment
Iowa City Mayor signs order delaying water rate increase, adjusting public sidewalk restrictions
The Daily Iowan named nation’s Best All-Around Daily Student Newspaper
‘We have to keep people safe’: Hawkeyes at the heart of University of Iowa’s COVID-19 response
UI College of Liberal Arts and Sciences planning for large classes to be at least partially virtual
