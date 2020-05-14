An Overview of Implementation and Use of Real time Speech to Text software

If you are interested in learning more about real time speech to text software, then you have certainly come to the right place. Here you can find out everything you need to know so that you can make the best decision regarding your software and your company.

Operational Efficiency

80% of media companies have now adopted an automatic speech software. This helps them to recognise any operational efficiencies as being a key benefit. Of course, the adoption of a voice to text technology ultimately means that you can process huge quantities of content faster and this can really help you if you work as part of a media company.

Employee Support

People often carry out work that one day, machines are going to take over. Sometimes though, it helps to embrace tech to help your employees. If you do this with real time text to speech software then you can enrich their working environment and you can also use it as a support tool for anyone who is doing a manual task. Transcribing is a fantastic example here, as it means that human transcribers can then do a job that is more focused on editing. This provides more value, makes the professional’s job easier and ultimately guarantees a better result overall. Real time speech to text has come in leaps and bounds over the years, and it is now faster and more efficient than ever before.

Reduced Costs

Voice to text technology enriches an employee’s working life and it also reduces the overall cost for a business too. This means that you can have a faster turnaround and you can also have a much more efficient workflow too. This is very important for the media market. The main reason for this is it gives them the chance to have a much faster turnaround time. Voice to text tech can also mitigate some of the need for stenographers.

Competitive Advantage

60% of companies have stated that automatic speech technology has provided some kind of benefits to their company. Media companies are now recognising the importance of having feature-rich content as being a solution which helps them to expand their offerings to brand-new areas. Media and broadcast companies are now adopting this kind of tech as it gives them the chance to work on the products that they have now, and it also helps them to grow significantly.

Customer Experience

33% of companies have stated that their improved customer experience was one of the main benefits of them adopting an integrated voice to text technology. It’s a key priority for the media companies that operate across the world and it is truly integral overall. Voice to text tech enables people to search for clips from various media assets that are actually based on keywords or even timings so that better media content can be produced overall. This is fantastic to say the least and it has made a huge difference overall.