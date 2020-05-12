Tausaga named Big Ten Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year

Iowa thrower Laulauga Tausaga competes in the women’s shot put premiere during the fourth annual Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Tausaga’s 16.72m throw earned her sixth place, behind five throwers who surpassed the previous meet record of 17.13m.

Make it two track and field honors for the Hawkeyes on Tuesday.

After sprinter Wayne Lawrence was named the Big Ten Men’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year Tuesday morning, the conference announced that thrower Laulauga Tausaga was this year’s recipient of the Big Ten Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year honor.

Tausaga is the first Hawkeye in program history to earn the honor.

“Laulauga winning B1G Ten Women’s Field Athlete of the Year hits a bit differently this year,” Iowa throws coach Eric Werskey said in a release. “Laulauga didn’t come off her 2019 Season until October due to competing at the World Championships. Despite the condensed training segments leading into the 2020, her goals were set very high. She was executing each competition really well and building the season how we planned it. The way she trusted her process blew me away. Her trust and maturity were on a greater level this year and she trusted it despite some bumps and bruises physically.”

In her senior season with the Hawkeyes, Tausaga won gold in the weight throw at the Big Ten Indoor Championships. She also finished in second place in the shot put at Big Tens and contributed 18 team points. As a result, she was named the Big Ten Indoor Female Field Athlete of the Championships. She also earned the USTFCCCA Indoor Midwest Regional Female Field Athlete of the Year award for the second consecutive season.

Tausaga broke her own school record in the shot put (17.96 meters) at the Meyo Invite Feb. 7. She was named the Big Ten Women’s Field Athlete of the Week twice over the course of the season.

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused an early end to her senior season, Tausaga will be back with the Hawkeyes next outdoor season to finish out her college career.

“She has accomplished so much and certainly has a very bright future in this sport,” Werskey said in a release. “However, the way 2020 unfolded will have this award standing out for a long time and I know without a doubt that she and the entire Hawkeye Team will not take 2021 for granted!”