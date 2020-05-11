Gov. Kim Reynolds enters modified quarantine after White House visit

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she would be entering a modified quarantine after attending a meeting with a member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Gov. Kim Reynolds discussed initiatives such as tax cuts, mental health funding, and workforce training.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will be entering a modified quarantine after a White House visit in which a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff who tested positive for the coronavirus was present.

Reynolds visited the White House Wednesday at the invitation of President Trump to talk about Iowa’s handling of the coronavirus and her plans for reopening. On Friday, Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus ahead of his trip to Iowa to meet with religious leaders and food-service industry leaders.

Reynolds said in a press conference Monday that Miller was present at the Wednesday White House meeting, though the two had no direct contact.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I will follow a modified quarantine plan, similar to what Dr. Fauci and other White House administration members have announced that they’re doing,” Reynolds said.

At least two White House staffers have tested positive for the virus, and three members of the coronavirus task force have entered similar modified quarantines.

Reynolds said she will be tested daily when entering the State Emergency Operations Center and wear a mask when interacting with others. She also said many members of her team would be working from home, and she would conduct some work from home as well.

Monday’s press conference, which is usually open to a few in-person pool reporters and photographers, was only open to reporters to call in remotely.

Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both Republicans from Iowa, joined Pence on his visit to the state Friday, and neither have announced they will be taking similar precautions. Neither Reynolds, Pence nor the senators were wearing masks when they arrived in Iowa.

Pence will not self-isolate and was at the White House on Monday.