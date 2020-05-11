DITV: Monday, May 11, 2020
Gov. Kim Reynolds was exposed to the novel coronavirus during her White House visit and is taking extra precautions by being on a modified quarantine plan.
May 11, 2020
UI returns to regular pay practices for faculty and staff, not charging students certain fees during summer courses
UI multicultural, diversity centers explore new ways to celebrate graduating seniors amid COVID-19
Hawkeyes to celebrate graduation with unprecedented virtual commencement
First class of UI public-health graduates will enter a workforce on the frontlines of pandemic response
Unprecedented economic conditions loom over UI graduates as they enter workforce
