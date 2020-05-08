On the Record: May 8, 2020

This week’s episode of On the Record features host Charlie Peckman and producer Andy Mitchell taking calls from DI staff to discuss the top stories of the week. Photo Editor Katie Goodale and Managing Editor Brooklyn Draisey discuss their piece on the impact COVID-19 has had on Iowa City’s small businesses and their uncertain futures. Arts Editor Madison Lotenschtein calls in to talk about the International Writing Program and how it has been affected by the pandemic. Finally, Politics Editor Caleb McCullough discusses his story about the rift between Iowa lawmakers and public health experts regarding the plan to reopen the state.