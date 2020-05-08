DITV: Friday, May 8, 2020
Unemployment rates are higher than ever across the country. What does this mean for Iowans?
May 8, 2020
Suspect wanted for questioning about Iowa City homicide arrested
Asian Pacific Islander communities discuss discrimination within communities due to COVID-19
University of Iowa molecular genetics researcher studying COVID-19 testing methods to alleviate test shortages
Hawkeye baseball overcomes practice challenges
‘We’re preparing for everything,’ University of Iowa president says of plans to resume campus operations
