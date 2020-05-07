Film: Playing the Waiting Game: Local Businesses and COVID-19
On April 27, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that Johnson County businesses would be allowed to reopen on May 15 at 50% capacity. But for businesses that have been closed or partially closed for over a month, is it the light at the end of the tunnel? Five Iowa City businesses address what it is like playing a waiting game.
