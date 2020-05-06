Guest Opinion: VOTE411 provides nonpartisan candidate information for June 2 primary

The website VOTE411, from The League of Women Voters, provides an easy, nonpartisan guide to Iowa's upcoming primary election.

VOTE411 provides voters with information about the candidates on the ballot in the June 2 primary election. The League of Women Voters created the election-related website as a one-stop location for nonpartisan information for the public.

Each candidate was invited to respond to a set of questions. You can see their responses online at VOTE411.org. If you don’t see responses from every candidate running in your house district or senate, please contact them asking that they participate in VOTE411.

For this primary election, we are asked to vote absentee if possible. Input your address in the VOTE411.org website and get about how to get your absentee ballot, register to vote, and who will be on your ballot.

The League of Women Voters of Iowa wants you to educate yourself and then vote in the June 2 primary.

— Cathy Eisenhofer, LWVJC president