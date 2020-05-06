DITV: Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Gov. Kim Reynolds did not hold her daily press conference on Wednesday, HyVee is now limiting their customers to only 4 packages of meat.
‘We’re preparing for everything,’ University of Iowa president says of plans to resume campus operations
Playing the waiting game: local businesses await financial relief from loans
Johnson County parks seeing heavy visitor traffic, officials encouraging physical distancing
Gov. Kim Reynolds says facility outbreaks are not indicative of community spread
Seperate hearing date set to discuss a new trial on sexual abuse charges for former Iowa Hillel director
