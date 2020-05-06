Governor allows more businesses to reopen Friday

Some businesses in Johnson County and other counties with high COVID-19 case counts will see relaxed restrictions on retail businesses, and other businesses will be allowed to open statewide.

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during the Condition of the State address at the Iowa State Capitol on Jan. 14.

Dental services and several businesses will be allowed to resume operations statewide Friday, and regulations will be loosened in 22 counties with high coronavirus case counts.

The move, outlined in a proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds Wednesday, is the latest in a series of easing restrictions as Reynolds moves to reopen the state to commerce. Reynolds met with President Trump Wednesday to discuss Iowa’s reopening process.

Dentists can resume services, provided they follow the Guidelines for the Safe Transition Back to Practice adopted by the Iowa Dental Board Tuesday. The guidelines include screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms before procedures and reducing aerosol-generating procedures.

Dental clinics must also have adequate stores of PPE and follow CDC and IDPH guidelines in preserving PPE.

The proclamation also eases restrictions on facilities in 22 counties that did not see a partial reopening on May 1, including Johnson County.

Malls and retail establishments in these counties will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity starting Friday, though restaurants are to remain closed. Fitness centers will largely remain closed, but they can take appointments with one patron at a time.

Campgrounds, drive-in theaters, tanning facilities, and medical spas will be allowed to reopen statewide Friday, provided they take reasonable social distancing measures.

Iowa campgrounds will be open to campers with self-contained restrooms only, according to a Wednesday press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Restrooms in campgrounds will be closed, as well as playgrounds and cabins. Campsites will be limited to six occupants only, and visitors will not be allowed on campgrounds.