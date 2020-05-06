Blotter: May 4-6

Perron Burnett, 46, was charged May 6 with violation of no contact protective order.

Terry Christian, 30, was charged May 3 with failure to affix a tax stamp, drug distribution violation to a person under 18, and two controlled substance violations.

Dustin Farnstrom, 21, was charged May 4 with OWI.

James Frost, 43, was charged May 3 with interference with official acts, failure to have valid license/permit while operating, failure to obey a stop or yield sign, failure to display safety flag, and a registration violation.

Yureko Johnson, 39, was charged May 4 with domestic abuse/assault and assault on peace officers and others.

Julius Riley, 35, was charged May 4 with contempt — violation of no contact protective order.

Durojaiye Rosa, 22, was charged May 4 with first-degree murder.

Joshua Terry, 39, was charged May 5 with assault causing bodily injury.

Solomon Xayabath, 36, was charged May 6 with driving while barred and eluding.