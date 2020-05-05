DITV: Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Hospitals are starting elective procedures again in Iowa despite growing cases. DITV reporter Bailey Cichon has more on hospitals resuming elective procedures and available COVID-19 treatments.
May 5, 2020
Johnson County parks seeing heavy visitor traffic, officials encouraging physical distancing
Gov. Kim Reynolds says facility outbreaks are not indicative of community spread
Seperate hearing date set to discuss a new trial on sexual abuse charges for former Iowa Hillel director
Gov Kim Reynolds on Iowa’s response plan to COVID-19: ‘This isn’t political’
Arrest made in Iowa City homicide case
