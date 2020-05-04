Iowa football 2021 offensive recruiting breakdown

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz smiles after the win during the Holiday Bowl game between Iowa and USC at SDCCU Stadium on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Trojans, 49-24.

Iowa’s 2021 football recruiting class has been making headlines over the past several weeks after several highly-ranked prospects have committed to the Hawkeyes.

247Sports currently has Iowa’s 2021 class ranked as the sixth best in the nation. Half of Iowa’s 14 commitments are on the offensive side of the ball. The Hawkeyes already have a talented young core group of players on offense. Here’s a breakdown of the players that will be joining them in 2021. Athlete sizes are according to 247Sports.

WR Brody Brecht — 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Ankeny, Iowa

Iowa beat out Iowa State to land this big-bodied receiver from Ankeny. Brecht will benefit from strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle’s program by filling out his frame to become a real threat in the red zone for the Hawkeyes.

Brecht projects as an outside receiver at the college level. Despite his size, Brecht still runs well and will continue to polish his route running once he gets to Iowa City. Expect Brecht to be a big name in Iowa’s passing game in the future.

WR Arland Bruce — 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Olathe, Kansas

Another wide receiver commit for the Hawkeyes. Bruce presents a different type of offensive threat than Brecht. Bruce is more likely to line up out of the slot, but his speed could also allow him to be a playmaker outside.

Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland recruited Bruce himself and he got another future weapon for the Hawkeye offense in the process.

OG Connor Colby — 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Iowa beat out in-state rival Iowa State and conference rivals Michigan, Michigan State, and Minnesota to land Colby out of Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Colby has continued to bulk up throughout his high school career, which combined with his frame has allowed him to dominate at that level. Colby could play at either guard or tackle for Iowa.

OT David Davidkov — 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, Winnetka, Illinois

Davidkov may be the star of this recruiting class so far. Iowa beat out Ohio State and LSU among others to land this four-star offensive tackle.

Davidkov already looks as far as his size, which paired with his athleticism and ability to get to the next level should allow him to compete for a starting spot right when he arrives in Iowa City. He has played both right and left tackle in high school so he should fit in on either side for the Hawkeyes.

OT Gennings Dunker — 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, Lena, Illinois

Dunker is another prospect that projects at either guard or tackle at the college level. At Lena-Winslow high school, Dunker played at the 1A level but his athleticism and ability to finish blocks would have also shown up against better competition.

Dunker may not compete for a starting position right away but should be a solid player on the Iowa offensive line for several years.

TE Max Llewellyn — 6-foot-5, 230, Urbandale, Iowa

Llewellyn also has the ability to play defensive end for the Hawkeyes, so it will be interesting to see where head coach Kirk Ferentz decides to put him.

As a tight end, Llewellyn is comparable in size to former Hawkeye T.J. Hokenson. As a defensive end, he is explosive off the edge and has a knack for getting to the quarterback. Either way, this three-star recruit was a big get for the Hawkeyes.

OT Beau Stephens — 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, Blue Springs, Missouri

Another offensive tackle for the 2021 class, Stephens is the ideal size for his position in the Big Ten.

Stephens also held offers from Iowa State, LSU, and Michigan among others, so he was another strong commitment for Iowa. Stephens has the ability to play at either tackle spot and should be a mainstay on the offensive line for the Hawkeyes.