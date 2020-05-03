Blotter: April 30 – May 3

Muaizlidinalla Abdelgadir, 50, was charged May 1 with domestic abuse/assault.

Eric Bronson, 34, was charged May 2 with third-degree or subsequent offense domestic abuse/assault, domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood causing injury, and endangerment/no injury.

Jayna Blackwell, 33, was charged April 30 with third-degree or subsequent-offense domestic abuse/assault.

Peter Cotant, 53, was charged May 2 with OWI and possession of a controlled substance.

Jacari Dismukes, 29, was charged May 2 with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of fifth-degree theft.

Maria Flores Leal, 40, was charged April 30 with assault and assault causing injury – peace officers/others.

George Floyd, 41, was charged April 30 with contempt – violation of no contact or protective order.

Dejuan Jamison, 23, was charged May 2 with possession of a controlled substance.

Patrick Lewis, 34, was charged May 1 with domestic abuse/assault with intent or displaying a weapon and public intoxication.

Jaime Lopez Perez, 44, was charged May 1 with OWI.

Devin Menard, 29, was charged May 1 with violation of parole.

David Noriega, 36, was charged April 29 with third-degree or subsequent offense domestic abuse/assault, domestic abuse/assault impeding air/blood causing injury, and two counts of endangerment/no injury.

Carrie Ohare, 35, was charged April 29 with contempt and violation of no contact protective order.

Julius Riley, 35, was charged May 2 with third-degree or subsequent domestic abuse/assault and public intoxication.

Alexander Torres, 30, was charged April 29 with second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools, trespassing — injury/damage greater than 200, and reckless use of fire/explosives.

Dustin Wimer, 30, was charged April 30 with trespassing less than 200, fourth-degree theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.