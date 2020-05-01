University of Iowa moves remainder of summer sessions online

The University of Iowa announced Friday the fourth and fifth summer sessions of instruction will move online.

The UI said in the email that the fourth and fifth summer sessions, which begin on June 15 and June 29, respectively, are moving online in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The eight and six week sections follow the first three summer sessions which were moved online earlier this month.

The email said all clinical or experiential activities that were slated for these sessions will be addressed based on the individual programs. The UI will also not offer any in-person summer programs through Aug. 7. All other on campus events scheduled through July 31 are also canceled.

Earlier this week, the UI also shared that employees should plan to work remotely through at least the end of the semester, May 15. The UI directed employees to work remotely on March 17.

The university is still planning to resume in-person instruction in the fall semester, the email said. UI President Bruce Harreld told the state Board of Regents Thursday the university is preparing for multiple scenarios regarding how COVID-19 may disrupt daily operations in the future.

He said the university will continue to take steps to protect students, faculty, and staff.

“These are challenging times and, simply put, there is no easy answer and so we must explore, test, and implement many solutions,” he said. “Yet there is one thing I am certain of, which is that together, and with support from our board and our state, our university will be here for the next generation of Iowans and beyond.”